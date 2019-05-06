Czech striker Milan Gulaš named Player of the Year

Brian Kenety
06-05-2019
HC Škoda Plzeň striker Milan Gulaš has been named Czech hockey Player of the Year.

The 33-year-old striker was the best scorer in the Czech Extraliga regular season, with 30 goals and 32 assists.

In the playoffs, he scored six goals and had eight assists. HC Škoda Plzeň took home the bronze.

 
 
