Czech state wins battle with Archdiocese over UNESCO-listed Kroměříž flower garden

Brian Kenety
08-03-2019
The Czech state will remain owner of a Baroque flower garden in Kroměříž, according to a ruling by the Moravia town’s district court, which rejected a claim by the Archdiocese of Olomouc.

The Flower Garden of Kroměříž is exceptional in a broader European context as it represents a transition between late renaissance Italian gardens and classical Baroque gardens of the French style.

The Archdiocese argued that the garden, a UNESCO World Heritage site, forms a coherent whole with the adjacent chateau, both of which the Catholic Church recovered in 2015 in restitution. The properties had been confiscated by the communist regime.

 
 
 
 
