Czech star operatic soprano Naděžda Kniplová dies aged 87

The internationally renowned Czech soprano Naděžda Kniplová has died at the age of 87, a Prague National Theatre spokesperson said.

She joined the theatre’s opera company in 1964, and after appearing at the Salzburg Festival in 1967 was offered roles abroad.

Later in life, Kniplová was a professor at the Prague Music Academy. In 2011, she refused to accept a life-time achievement award, saying she should have been given it earlier.