Czech solider killed in Afghanistan to be buried with military honours

The Czech soldier killed in an attack at a military facility in western Afghanistan on Monday will be buried with military honours, head of the Joint Operation Centre Štefan Muránský told the Czech News Agency on Thursday.

Corporal Procházka was a 42-year-old cynologist from the north Bohemian town of Hrádek nad Nisou. He was in Afghanistan on a six-month long posting, which started in August.

His remains were brought to the Czech Republic on Wednesday night on a special army plane. The ceremony was attended by President Miloš Zeman, cardinal Dominik Duka and leading political and military representatives.

Monday’s shooting was the third attack on Czech troops in the past three months, which left a total of four dead and seven wounded.