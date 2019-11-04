Czech soldiers train for tight border security scenario

Nearly 300 Czech soldiers, fire-fighters and customs officers are taking part in a joint training exercise at the Czech and Slovak border to prepare for the possible introduction of border checks in the event of a serious security threat, Interior Minister Jan Hamáček (Social Democrats) said on Monday.

The joint exercise of the army and emergency services takes place at a 49-kilomtere stretch along the border in the region of Moravia-Silesia. Although the numbers of illegal migrants have not been increasing, the army has to be able to react quickly in case the situation suddenly changes, Mr. Hamáček told journalists.

Last year, police detected 4,992 foreigners who were illegally in the Czech Republic. That was 254 more than in 2017 and 269 less than in 2016. As in previous years, the largest group was comprised of Ukrainians.