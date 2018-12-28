Czech soldiers to undergo close to 200 training sessions in 2019

Daniela Lazarová
28-12-2018
Czech soldiers will take part in close to 200 training sessions at home and abroad in 2019, according to information released by the Army-Chief-of Staff.

A Czech paratroopers unit will take part in a special forces training session in Kenya aimed at securing the release of hostages on foreign territory.

The biggest training session in the Czech Republic will be Czech Lion involving 500 soldiers from the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Poland.

 
 
 
 
 
