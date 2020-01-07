Czech soldiers to remain in Iraq despite rising tensions, MoD says

Czech soldiers deployed in Iraq will remain stationed there despite rising tension since the United States killed Iranian general Qassim Soleimani last week, the Ministry of Defence confirmed on Tuesday.
The Czech Army currently has around 40 soldiers and police officers in Iraq mainly working to train Iraqi security forces to fight against the ISIS militia. Increased security measures will be taken in coordination with NATO allies, a ministry spokesman said.
