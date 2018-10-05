Czech soldiers returning from Mali mission to receive medals

Brian Kenety
05-10-2018
Some 50 Czech soldiers returning home from a six-month mission in Mali are due to be awarded medals for service abroad on Friday.

They had been serving in the European Union Training Mission (EUTM) in Mali, supporting the African country’s armed forces in suppressing an insurgency, alongside soldiers from France, Germany and Spain.

Their main task had been to guard the EU mission’s headquarters and provide security to officials.

