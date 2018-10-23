Czech soldier killed, two injured in Afghanistan

A Czech soldier serving in the NATO-led Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan was killed and two others injured on Monday in the western province of Herat, the Czech Defence Ministry said on its web page.

The two injured soldiers have been taken to Bagram military hospital and according to the Defence Ministry report do not face life-threatening injuries. Details of the attack have not been released.

It is the latest in a series of attacks on NATO troops in the country. In August, three Czech soldiers were killed in a suicide bombing and five others were injured in an attack near Bagram military base last week.

In total, 346 Czech soldiers are now serving in Afghanistan as part of NATO’s 16,000 strong Resolute Support Mission.