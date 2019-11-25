Czech soldier killed in Afghanistan to receive Bronze Star in memoriam

A Czech soldier killed in Afghanistan last year will receive in memoriam the Bronze Star Medal, a U.S. decoration for meritorious service in a combat zone.

Corporal Tomáš Procházka, a specialist in training dogs, was shot dead in October 2018 while returning from a routine mission outside his base in Herat Province.

A U.S. Embassy official will present the posthumous award at a ceremony on Friday also attended by Czech Army chief of staff General Aleš Opata.