Czech soldier killed in Afghanistan to receive Bronze Star in memoriam

A Czech soldier killed in Afghanistan last year will receive in memoriam the Bronze Star Medal, a U.S. decoration for meritorious service in a combat zone.
Corporal Tomáš Procházka, a specialist in training dogs, was shot dead in October 2018 while returning from a routine mission outside his base in Herat Province.
A U.S. Embassy official will present the posthumous award at a ceremony on Friday also attended by Czech Army chief of staff General Aleš Opata.
