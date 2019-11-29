Czech soldier killed in Afghanistan receives US Bronze Star Medal in memoriam

A Czech soldier killed in Afghanistan last year has been awarded the US Bronze Star Medal in memoriam. The Bronze Star Medal, one of the highest US decorations for bravery in a combat zone, was presented to Tomáš Procházka’s close family by an embassy representative on Friday.
Corporal Tomáš Procházka, a specialist in training dogs, was shot dead in October 2018 while returning from a routine mission outside his base in Herat Province.
