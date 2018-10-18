Czech soldier injured in Afghanistan to undergo another surgery

A Czech soldier who suffered serious injuries in Eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday is set to undergo another surgery, Magdalena Dvořáková of the General Staff press department confirmed on Thursday.

The soldier was one of five Czech servicemen injured by a car bomb blast while patrolling near Bagram Air Base, the largest U.S. air base in Afghanistan. Four other members of the military personnel suffered minor injuries.

In total, 346 Czech soldiers are now serving in Afghanistan as part of NATO’s 16,000 strong Resolute Support Mission.