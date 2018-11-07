Czech soldier and dog trainer killed in Afghanistan laid to rest

The body of another Czech soldier killed in Afghanistan was laid to rest on Wednesday. The funeral took place in his hometown, Prachatice, with full military honours.
Corp.Tomáš Procházka, who was 42 and specialised in dog training, was shot dead on October 22 while returning from a routine mission outside his base in Herat Province. Two other Czech soldiers were injured in the attack.
He was the fourth Czech soldier killed in Afghanistan this year. The first three died in a suicide bomb attack while on a patrol in early August.
