Czech soccer team loses to Kosovo

The Czech soccer team lost Saturday’s qualifier against Kosovo 2:1, complicating its chances of advancing to the 2020 Euro Championship.

The Czechs were the first to score with Patrik Schik hitting the net in the 15th minute, but Kosovo quickly turned the game around as Vedat Muriqi levelled and Mergim Vojvoda scored the winning goal in the second half.

Kosovo is now top of Group A with 8 points, while the Czech Republic is second with six points. It next faces Montenegro on Tuesday.