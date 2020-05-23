Czech soccer league resumes on Saturday

Czech football’s first division gets back underway on Saturday evening after a two and a half month break. Teplice will welcome Liberec in the first game in the top flight since early March, when the league was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. More matches will follow on Tuesday and Wednesday.
All games will take place behind closed doors and under strict hygiene conditions. The Czech Republic is one of the first states in Europe to see its top level soccer return.
