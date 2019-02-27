Czech, Slovak and Polish police forces set to cooperate in reducing crime in areas with large segments of foreign workers

Industrial regions, which feature large communities of foreign workers will be regularly policed by joint patrols made up of policemen from the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland, Interior Minister Jan Hamáček told journalists at a press conference on Wednesday after signing a memorandum of cooperation with the Region of Central-Bohemia that seeks to combat problems associated with foreign workers in industrial zones.

According to Mr. Hamáček tens of Slovak and Polish policemen will undertake work visits in cities such as Mladá Boleslav and Plzen. Such cooperation has shown itself useful in the past, the interior minister said and he is now discussing details of implementing such project again with his Polish and Slovak counterparts.