Czech skier Kateřina Smutná takes bronze at Vasaloppet

Ruth Fraňková
03-03-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czech skier Kateřina Smutná defended the bronze medal at the traditional 90km Vasaloppet race in Sweden on Sunday. The women’s race was won by Sweden’s Britta Johansson-Norgren.

In the men’s race, Stanislav Řezáč of the Czech Republic finished in the sixth place. It was the 21st start at the Vasaloppet for the 45-year-old marathon skier, who won a total of four medals over the years. Norway's Tore Berdal took the win, finishing ahead of his compatriot Stian Holegaard.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 