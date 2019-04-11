Czech ski resorts saw three-percent increase in visitor numbers this season

The number of visitors to Czech ski resorts increased by three percent this year compared to the last winter season, according to data released by the Association of Czech Ski Resorts and Czech Tourism on Thursday. The revenues of Czech ski centres rose by around five percent.

This year’s winter season was four days shorter than the last one, lasting on average 109 days. According to the head of the Association of Czech Ski Resorts, Libor Knot, the last three winter seasons were among of the most successful in recent history. Ahead of the next winter season, operators plan to invest up to 800 million crowns.