Czech ski resorts packed despite mild weather

Thousands of people descended on Czech ski resorts at the weekend, despite the mild weather and lack of natural snow. Technical snow has enabled resorts to operate their main slopes, especially in higher altitudes, and in some places trails were also available to cross-country skiers.

The Ski resort Černá hora - Pec hosted about 15,000 skiers at the weekend, Špindleruv Mlýn welcomed 11,000 people.

Meteorologists expect mild weather throughout the week and even long-term forecasts predict above zero temperatures during daytime hours until mid-February.