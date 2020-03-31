Czech singers release video clips for front-line heroes

A group of Czech singers have come together to produce video clips as an expression of gratitude to those fighting the coronavirus epidemic on the front lines.
Ondřej Brzobohatý, Olga Lounová, Marta Jandova and Vojta Dyk created the songs “Life” and “Never give up” for the country’s doctors and nurses, fire fighters, police and social workers.
The video clips have been released with an appeal for financial support to the Czech Association of nurses.
