Czech singers give birthday concert for chanson queen Hana Hégerová

Czech singers are giving a concert in Karlín on Sunday night in honour of chanson queen Hana Hégerová’s 88th birthday.
Lucie Bílá, Hana Zagorová Lenka Filipová and Lenka Molavcová are among the artists who will be giving a rendition of some of Hégerová’s most popular hits.
Hégerová, who ended her career in 2011, will not be present for health reasons.
