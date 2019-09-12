The Czech Republic’s most famous pop singer Karel Gott is suffering from acute leukaemia and is undergoing out-patient treatment at the General University Hospital in Prague, according to a message posted on his Facebook account. Mr. Gott says that his doctors discovered a haematopoiesis disorder a year and a half ago, which has developed into leukaemia in the last few months.

The singer, who turned 80 earlier this year, has had health problems in the past. In 2016 he successfully underwent chemotherapy due to an outbreak of cancer. In July, he had to cancel his performance at the Benátská Festival in Liberec, where he was planning to celebrate his birthday.