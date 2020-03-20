Czech shops now open to seniors only from 7 to 9 am

Shops in the Czech Republic are now only serving people aged 65 or over from 7 to 9 am every day. When the measure aimed at protecting seniors from the coronavirus was introduced on Thursday it was for from 10 am to noon. Health Minister Adam Vojtěch said old people were more used to shopping early in the morning.

The same hours apply for toiletries stores (drogeries) and pharmacies.

Tomáš Prouza, the head of the Czech Confederation of Commerce and Tourism, told Novinky.cz that the 10 am start had led to a situation where many seniors had arrived at shops at the same time.