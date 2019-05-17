Czech Sev.en Energy sells coal-fired stations to Swiss electricity producer Alpiq

Swiss electricity producer Alpiq has agreed to sell its two Czech coal-fired power stations to Sev.en Energy, owned by investor Pavel Tykač, the companies announced on Friday.

The Swiss buyer paid 280 million euros for the plants in Kladno, central Bohemia; and Zlín, southern Moravia.

It said the units can use a fuel mix that includes biomass and two flexible gas turbines, in line with EU environmental standards.