Czech, Serbian foreign ministers to discuss bilateral trade, EU enlargement

Minister of Foreign Affairs Tomáš Petříček (Social Democrats) is due on Tuesday to discuss the prospects of Serbia entering the European Union with his Serbian counterpart, Ivica Dačić.

The Czech Republic has been a vocal supporter of EU enlargement to the Western Balkan countries, including Serbia.

Dačić is wrapping up a two-day visit to the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

He and Petříček and are also expected to discuss steps to boost bilateral trade and investment and possible cooperation in the energy and natural resources sectors.