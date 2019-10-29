Czech senator files complaint with European court over PM’s suspected conflict of interest

Senator Lukáš Wagenknecht from the Pirate Party has filed a complaint with the European Court of Justice regarding the fact that the European Council has not set down regulations which would prevent the presidents and prime ministers of member states holding office if they have a conflict of interest.

Senator Wagenknecht claims that the Czech prime minister’s suspected conflict of interest could cast doubt on the European Union budget.

The European Commission is expected to finalize a definitive audit into the Czech prime minister’s suspected conflict of interest in the coming days.

The Czech Minister for Regional Development Klára Dostálová told Czech Radio that if the audit confirmed its preliminary findings regarding an existing conflict of interest on the part of the Czech prime minister, the country would take the case to the European Court of Justice.