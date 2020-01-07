Czech senator calls on Germany, Austria to examine Agrofert loans

Czech senator Lukáš Wagenknecht (independent, for the Pirates) has called on central banks in Austria and Germany to examine loans provided to the Agrofert conglomerate founded by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO).

Wagenknecht is hoping to learn more about how Agrofert operates since Babiš was compelled under Czech law to place it in trust funds, the news site Neovlivní.cz reports.

European Commission audits leaked to the press have found Babiš in conflict of interest because he continues to exert influence over Agrofert, despite placing it into trust funds in 2017.

Wagenknecht wants to determine whether Agrofert gave false or contradictory information to German and Austrian banks regarding beneficial ownership of the conglomerate.

The senator noted that in a Slovak register Babiš is listed as the controlling entity of Agrofert and its end beneficiary.