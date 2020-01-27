Czech Senate to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

An official ceremony will be held at the Czech Senate on Monday marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The gathering will be attended by politicians, representatives of the country’s Jewish and Roma communities and people who survived Nazi concentration camps.

The event is held on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest of the Nazi death camps, where over 1.5 million Jews lost their lives. Close to six million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust, 250,000 of them from the former Czechoslovakia.