Czech Senate to elect new speaker on Wednesday by secret ballot

The Czech Senate is due to elect by secret ballot a new speaker of the upper house on Wednesday to replace Jaroslav Kubera, who died of a heart attack a month ago.

Civic Democrat Miloš Vystrčil is expected to win the vote, as his party is the largest in the Senate and he has also been endorsed by the Christian Democrats, Social Democrats and ANO party of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš.

The only other candidate is current Senate first vice-chairman Jiří Růžička, an independent aligned with TOP 09 and the Party of Independents and Mayors.