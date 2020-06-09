Czech Senate speaker to visit Taiwan in late August

The speaker of the Czech Senate, Miloš Vystrčil, says he will visit Taiwan at the end of August. Mr. Vystrčil said the reasons he had decided to go included Chinese pressure aimed at discouraging such a trip and other attempts at interference on the part of Beijing.
The Civic Democrat politician will head a delegation of Czech business people on the visit to Taiwan, which China regards as its sovereign territory.
Earlier this year China put pressure on Mr. Vystrčil’s predecessor as Senate speaker, Jaroslav Kubera, to abandon a plan to visit Taiwan. Mr. Kubera died of a heart attack soon afterwards.
