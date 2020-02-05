Czech Senate set to elect new chairman in wake of Kubera's death

Czech Senate party and caucus leaders expect to agree Wednesday on a naming a successor to the late Senate chairman and speaker Jaroslav Kubera.

The reported favourites are Miloš Vystrčil (Civic Democrats) and Jiří Růžička (Party of Mayors and Independents). Their respective parties currently represent the strongest groupings in the upper chamber of the Czech parliament.

Jaroslav Kubera died on January 20 at the age of 72 of heart failure. The Civil Democrat politician was elected to the Senate in 2000 and named speaker of the upper-house in 2018. He was also the mayor of Teplice for over 20 years.