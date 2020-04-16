Czech Senate discussing wide range of coronavirus-related bills

The Czech Senate is discussing a wide range of legislation related to the coronavirus pandemic. These include moves to postpone rental payments, measures to help travel agencies, expanding the central bank’s competencies and rules on distraint and insolvency.

Senators are to decide whether individuals and businesses can suspend repayment of loans and mortgages for either three or six months. They will also consider limiting the maximum amount of interest on long-term consumer loans and introducing a limit on sanctions for sole traders for late repayment of loans.

The most extensive debate is expected to be over the suspension of rental payments, Czech Television reports. Among the most contentious items on the agenda is allowing police to impose fine people up to CZK 10,000 on the spot for violating anti-coronavirus measures.