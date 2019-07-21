Czech Scouts to highlight danger of totalitarianism at World Jamboree

Some 500 Czech Scouts and Guides are heading to the United States for the movement’s World Jamboree, which runs from July 22 to August 2.

They will rally under the motto "Unbreakable". The aim is to both highlight the suppression of the Czech movement under totalitarianism – by the Nazis and later by the Communists – and to celebrate its revival 30 years ago in their newly democratic country.

Today there are some 65,000 Scouts and Guides in the Czech Republic.