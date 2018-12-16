Czech scouts bring Light of Bethlehem from Austria

A group of Czech girl and boy scouts crossed into the country from Austria on Saturday evening with traditional Light of Bethlehem lanterns.

The flame had arrived in the Austrian city of Linz from Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus Christ. The scouts brought it by train to the Czech city of České Budějovice.

In the coming days before Christmas, the lanterns will be taken to all corners of the Czech Republic for people to light their own candles, with large ceremonies planned at the cathedrals in Brno, Prague, and Olomouc.

The tradition of the Light of Bethlehem first appeared in the Czech Republic after the fall of the communist regime in 1989.