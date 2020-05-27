Broadcast Archive

Czech scientists to take part in worldwide COVID-19 study

Tom McEnchroe
27-05-2020
Czech scientists from the National Institute of Mental Health will take part in a study exploring the mental and physical effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. In total 100,000 anonymous individuals, including medical personnel, from 110 countries across the world will be examined, the Czech News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Researchers are hoping that the findings will help better prepare for future pandemics.

 
 
 
 
