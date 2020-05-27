Czech scientists to take part in worldwide COVID-19 study

Czech scientists from the National Institute of Mental Health will take part in a study exploring the mental and physical effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. In total 100,000 anonymous individuals, including medical personnel, from 110 countries across the world will be examined, the Czech News Agency reported on Wednesday.
Researchers are hoping that the findings will help better prepare for future pandemics.
First ever Indo-European settlement discovered on Czech Territory
How can foreigners travel to Czech Republic at present – and what may future hold?
Czech women might finally be allowed to drop the suffix -ová
iRozhlas: Landlords abandoning Airbnb as service faces closer oversight
Prague City Tourism shifts the focus to domestic tourists