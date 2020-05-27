Czech scientists successfully test potential lyme disease vaccine

Scientists from the Biology Centre of the Czech Academy of Sciences in Ceske Budejovice have successfully tested a potential new vaccine which could be used to treat lyme disease. The treatment, developed by American pharmaceutical researcher Sanofi, currently holds a 100 percent success rate in treating the illness. The results of the tests were published earlier this month in the NPJ Vaccines journal.

Lyme disease is an illness transferred by ticks. Only in the Czech Republic, around 4,000 people a year are diagnosed with the sickness.