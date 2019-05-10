Czech scientists proves certain breeds of fish have colour vision in deep sea environment

Daniela Lazarová
10-05-2019
Czech scientist Zuzana Musilová from Charles University has attracted international attention with the results of her research indicating that three types of sea-fish have colour-vision in a deep sea environment.

Vertebrates were previously thought to have only monochrome vision in the dark. In an article published in Science magazine the scientists says the special genes that enable this were likely developer to assist species living in greater depth in the search of food and reproduction.

 
 
