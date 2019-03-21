Czech scientists invent artificial DNA with aim of fighting diseases

Czech scientists have created artificial DNA that with further development could help combat disease by replacing problematic strands.
Researchers at the Academy of Sciences and Charles University say that by using chemical reactions, in theory the artificial DNA could be substituted for actual strands of human DNA to halt the advance of various diseases.
Experiments in transferring the light-sensitive, artificial DNA have not yet been carried out on living cells or organisms.
