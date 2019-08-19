Czech scientists develop camouflage army fatigues that change colours

Scientists from the Technical University of Liberec have developed a military uniform that changes camouflage depending on the environment, the ČTK agency reports.

The camouflage fatigues are made from a material that contains thermochromic pigments and change colour depending on the environment.

If the temperature exceeds 37 degrees Celsius, the material changes from a mix of green and brown – the classic ‘forest’ colouring – to a mix of brown and beige – the classic ‘desert’ colouring.

The scientists spent two years developing the material so that it could withstand long-term exposure to sunlight and still return to the ‘forest’ colouring.