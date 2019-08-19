Czech scientists develop camouflage army fatigues that change colours

Scientists from the Technical University of Liberec have developed a military uniform that changes camouflage depending on the environment, the ČTK agency reports.
The camouflage fatigues are made from a material that contains thermochromic pigments and change colour depending on the environment.
If the temperature exceeds 37 degrees Celsius, the material changes from a mix of green and brown – the classic ‘forest’ colouring – to a mix of brown and beige – the classic ‘desert’ colouring.
The scientists spent two years developing the material so that it could withstand long-term exposure to sunlight and still return to the ‘forest’ colouring.
New foreigners’ law to change conditions for non-EU nationals
Czech foreign ministry reports record number of visa applications
Restaurant tells visitors to “clear their plates” or pay a 50 crown fine for wasting food
New index shows locations with best quality of life in Czech Republic
Archaeologists unearth rare Renaissance-Baroque brew house in ‘Czech Paradise’