Czech scientific satellite to be launched into space

Daniela Lazarová
02-07-2019
A scientific satellite developed by researchers from the Czech Technical University in Prague will be launched into space on Friday.

The satellite, named Lucky –7, will be on board a Russian Soyuz rocket, launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

The satellite should enable verification of the latest scientific knowledge on the construction of electronic systems and the radio communication of space probes for space exploration.

It was developed as a private project, without state support.

