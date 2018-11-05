Czech Science and Technology week gets underway

Scientific institutions around the country have opened their doors to the public for the annual Week of Czech Science and Technology, organised by the Czech Academy of Science.

Czech scientists have joined the EU-wide event for the 18th time this year. The aim is to give the general public a chance to take a close look at scientific work, talk to researchers and see the results of their work.

People can attend lectures, exhibitions, science cafés, screenings of documentary films as well as look into scientific workplaces, laboratories and libraries and learn how science is conducted. All of the workplaces of the Czech Academy of Sciences and more than 70 partner organisations are taking part in the event.