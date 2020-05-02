Czech satellite to launch via Elon Musk’s SpaceX

Another Czech satellite will be sent into orbit this year, launched from a Falcon 9 rocket by the US company SpaceX of Elon Musk, the daily Mladá fronta Dnes reports.

The satellite, built at the Research and Testing Aviation Institute, will take detailed images of the earth’s surface and test a system for accurately determining its position in the sky.

It will provide farmers, foresters and water management experts, as well as those researching climate change, with detailed overviews.