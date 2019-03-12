Czech Romany singer Věra Bílá dies at 64

The Czech Republic’s most famous Romany singer Věra Bílá has died at the age of 64, the news site Romea.cz reported. The singer reportedly died in hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Bílá gained international acclaim performing Romani folk songs with the group Kale. They released their first album in 1996 and in later years performed live at venues around Europe and the United States.

Věra and Kale split up in 2005 on account of Bílá’s problems with gambling. Only this week she was planning to make a big comeback with Jan Bendig and Milan Krok, one of the singers from Kale.