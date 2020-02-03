Czech rock guitar legend Ivan Král dies, aged 71

Ivan Král, a rock guitarist and Grammy-winning producer who immigrated to the United States in 1966, died on Sunday at the age of 71.

During his storied career, he worked with the likes of Iggy Pop, Patti Smith, David Bowie and the band Blondie.

Král was perhaps best known for his work with Smith, with whom he co-wrote song “Dancing Barefoot,” listed among Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

Dancing Barefoot was covered some 70 times by artists such as U2, Pearl Jam and Johnny Depp.