Czech researchers discover new ant species in Papua New Guinea

A research team led by the Czech entomologist Milan Janda has discovered several species of ant on the Papua New Guinean island of Bougainville.

Janda told the news agency ČTK that the team discovered the new species while documenting the diversity of ants on the island in the southwestern Pacific, including invasive species.

He said the island is teeming with plants, insects, and other organisms yet to be scientifically documented.