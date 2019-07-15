Czech researchers discover new ant species in Papua New Guinea

A research team led by the Czech entomologist Milan Janda has discovered several species of ant on the Papua New Guinean island of Bougainville.
Janda told the news agency ČTK that the team discovered the new species while documenting the diversity of ants on the island in the southwestern Pacific, including invasive species.
He said the island is teeming with plants, insects, and other organisms yet to be scientifically documented.
Measures taken as over 60 percent of Czech Republic hit by extreme drought
Barbora Strýcová, 33, in “best form” ahead of Wimbledon semi-final against Serena Williams
Beer, schnitzel and mushroom picking – unique set of emojis captures Czech soul
Gene Deitch, Part 1: The Oscar-winning US animator who made Tom and Jerry cartoons in communist Prague
Holocaust child survivor’s dream of building memorial to child victims of the Holocaust comes true