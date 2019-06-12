Czech Republic’s population grows, despite higher death to birth ratio

The Czech Republic’s population grew by 3,000 in the first quarter of 2019, the Czech Statistics Agency announced on Wednesday. The rise was the consequence of net migration, which reached 16,700 people in the measured period, the highest number in the past 10 years. In contrast, registered births were the lowest in four years, with the number of deaths surpassing births by 3,600.

The largest numbers of migrants come from Ukraine and Slovakia. Meanwhile, 10,000 Czechs left the country. The population increase was registered in all regions of the country, with the highest noted in the Region of Central Bohemia. The statistic did not change compared to last year when it comes to the average lifespan, which lay at 79,8 years for women and 73,1 for men.