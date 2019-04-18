Czech Republic’s oil reserves down on previous year

The Czech Republic’s current oil reserves would only last for 83 days of net import, which is three days less than last year, the head of Administration of State Material reserves Pave Švagr told the Czech News Agency on Thursday. The Czech Republic has not been fulfilling the European Directive on oil and crude reserves for three years now. According to the directive, EU countries with no oil of their own must maintain emergency stock of crude oil or petroleum products equal to at least 90 days of net import.