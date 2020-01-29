Czech Republic’s net benefits from EU increased in 2019 amounting to CZK 68.5 billion

The Czech Republic received CZK 68.5 billion more from the EU than it sent to the union’s budget last year, according to the Czech Ministry of Finance, some CZK 24 billion more in comparison to 2018. The ministry says the rise is due to the increase in drawing money from EU funds.

The positive difference between receiving EU funding and contributing to the EU budget places the Czech Republic among the list of so-called net recipient states. These include all of the other Central European Visegrad Four states as well. Meanwhile, Germany and France rank at the top of EU contributor states.