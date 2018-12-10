Czech Republic withdraws support for Global Compact on Migration

The Czech Republic absented itself from a meeting of UN representatives in Marrakesh on Monday at which 164 states signed the Global Compact on Migration.

The Czech government announced earlier that it would withdraw from the pact citing ambiguities in its interpretation. Czech officials argue that the compact does not draw a clear line between legal and illegal migration or state that illegal migration is undesirable.

Around a dozen other countries including the US, Austria, Hungary and Poland have also refused to support the global compact.