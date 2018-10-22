Czech Republic welcomes EU call for investigation into Khashoggi death

The Czech Foreign Ministry has welcomed the joint EU statement on the killing of Saudi opposition journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček said on Twitter that the killing of the Saudi opposition journalist called for an emphatic and univocal response from the 28-member bloc. The Czech foreign minister is to meet with the Saudi ambassador to Prague on Wednesday to debate this issue with him.

The European Union has called for a thorough, credible and transparent investigation into the death of Jamal Khashoggi and ensuring full accountability of all those responsible for it.

Khashoggi's killing has drawn international criticism, prompting the kingdom to describe it as a "huge and grave mistake", while adding that crown prince Mohammed bin Salman had not been aware of the case.